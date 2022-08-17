Left Menu

Efforts being made to develop waterways with private sector's help: IWAI

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2022 16:26 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 16:26 IST
Efforts being made to develop waterways with private sector's help: IWAI
  • Country:
  • India

Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) Chairman Sanjay Bandopadhyaya on Wednesday said that efforts are being made to develop waterways with the help of the private sector.

To promote water transport in the country, 111 inland waterways have been declared as National Waterways (NWs) under the National Waterways Act, 20l6.

Speaking at the 'Maritime Public Private Partnership Conclave 2022, Bandopadhyaya said, ''We have given assured depth contract at three stretches and more contracts are on bids.'' Waterways around Kolkata are also being developed, he said, adding that the city is connected to even far-flung north-eastern region and other parts of the country through waterways and rivers.

Central government through IWAI, an autonomous organisation under the ministry of ports, shipping and waterways, regulates development of inland waterways for shipping and navigation.

The infrastructure developed on NWs like channels with navigational facilities and terminals/jetties may also be used by ferry/tourist vessels.

Also, financial assistance for the construction of passenger jetties and infrastructure facilities on waterways in Karnataka has been approved under Sagarmala scheme.

Cargo movement of 108.79 million metric tonnes (MMT) by inland water transport through NWs has been recorded during 2021-22.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaverse Technologies, Over 200 Sessions with Top Tech, Business Execs

NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaver...

 India
2
This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check out this pic by ESO's VLT

This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check ou...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new space station

Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new ...

 Global
4
NASA targeting Tuesday for rollout of Artemis I Moon rocket to launch pad ahead of Aug 29 launch

NASA targeting Tuesday for rollout of Artemis I Moon rocket to launch pad ah...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022