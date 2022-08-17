Left Menu

This CubeSat will chase down a small asteroid after launch aboard NASA's Artemis I

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 17-08-2022 18:01 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 18:01 IST
This CubeSat will chase down a small asteroid after launch aboard NASA's Artemis I
Image Credit: NASA

NASA's shoebox-size CubeSat NEA Scout, short for Near-Earth Asteroid Scout, will chase down a small near-Earth asteroid following its launch with the Artemis I uncrewed test flight later this month.

Asteroids smaller than 330 feet (100 meters) across have never been explored up close before. 2020 GE, which is less than 60 feet (18 meters) in size, will be the smallest asteroid ever to be studied by a spacecraft.

"Although large asteroids are of most concern from a planetary defense perspective, objects like 2020 GE are far more common and can pose a hazard to our planet, despite their smaller size," said Julie Castillo-Rogez, the mission's principal science investigator at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California.

NEA Scout will get there by unfurling a solar sail to harness solar radiation for propulsion. The mirror-like sail will generate thrust by reflecting solar photons – quantum particles of light radiating from the Sun. The sail will provide most of NEA Scout's propulsion, but small cold-gas thrusters with a limited propellant supply will also assist with maneuvers and orientation.

The advanced CubeSat will maneuver by tipping and tilting its sail to change the angle of sunlight, altering the amount of thrust and direction of travel - just like a boat uses the wind to sail.

Once it reaches its destination, NEA Scouts will use its science camera to get a closer look, measuring the object's size, shape, rotation, and surface properties while looking for any dust and debris that might surround 2020 GE.

NASA says the mission will act as a nimble scout for future human and robotic missions that may utilize asteroid resources – and will gain important planetary defense insights about this class of near-Earth asteroid.

TRENDING

1
NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaverse Technologies, Over 200 Sessions with Top Tech, Business Execs

NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaver...

 India
2
This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check out this pic by ESO's VLT

This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check ou...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new space station

Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new ...

 Global
4
NASA targeting Tuesday for rollout of Artemis I Moon rocket to launch pad ahead of Aug 29 launch

NASA targeting Tuesday for rollout of Artemis I Moon rocket to launch pad ah...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022