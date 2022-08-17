Students' groups protest against CAA in Meghalaya

Activists of the North East Students' Organisation (NESO) staged sit-in protests in Meghalaya on Wednesday, demanding the repeal of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Members of the Khasi Students' Union (KSU), which is a part of the NESO, staged a sit-in protest at the U Kiang Nangbah statue in Shillong, while the Garo Students' Union activists protested in Tura.

''Our demand is that the government implement the Inner Line Permit in the entire Northeast. We also demand the repeal of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the draconian AFSPA,'' NESO chairman Samuel Jyrwa told PTI.

The charter of demands of NESO also includes an update of the NRC as per the 1951 census, and the implementation of the Assam Accord immediately.

NESO also demands the adoption of an educational policy for the Northeast based on the culture and history of the region, he said.

Jyrwa said the NESO also wants an administrative centre of the 'Act East Policy' be established in the region as it would have an impact on the unemployment issue. The NESO wants the government to adopt a separate time zone for the region, he said, adding that the Centre must also look into the welfare of the people from Myanmar who crossed over to the Northeast to escape persecution.

