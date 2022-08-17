Left Menu

Woman, her child killed in landslide in HP's Chamba

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 17-08-2022 20:41 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 20:41 IST
Shimla, Aug 17 (PTI) A woman and her child died and two others were injured in a landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district on Wednesday, the state disaster management department said.

The landslide occurred above Hadsar in Chamba district on Wednesday evening, the department added.

The injured have been admitted to Bharmour hospital.

More details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

