Woman, her child killed in landslide in HP's Chamba

Shimla, Aug 17 (PTI) A woman and her child died and two others were injured in a landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district on Wednesday, the state disaster management department said.

The landslide occurred above Hadsar in Chamba district on Wednesday evening, the department added.

The injured have been admitted to Bharmour hospital.

More details are awaited.

