16 dead, 36 missing in flash flood in western China
PTI | Beijing | Updated: 18-08-2022 11:17 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 11:14 IST
Chinese state media say that 16 people have died and 36 others are missing after a flash flood in western China's Qinghai province. A sudden rainstorm triggered a landslide that diverted a river, state broadcaster CCTV said Thursday.
