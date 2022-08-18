Left Menu

16 killed, 36 missing in flash flooding in China

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 18-08-2022 11:53 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 11:50 IST
16 killed, 36 missing in flash flooding in China
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

At least sixteen people were killed and 36 others remained missing after a flash flood hit a county in China's northwest Qinghai province on Thursday, local authorities said.

The flood hit Datong Hui and Tu Autonomous County, state-run Xinhua news agency quoted the local emergency management department as saying.

The department said it received a report on the disaster from Xining city, which administers the county, at around 7 am.

The province promptly launched a provincial level-II emergency response for control and rescue work.

Level-II is the second most severe response in a four-tier disaster control emergency response system.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Global
2
Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnership; China reports 3,036 new COVID cases for Aug 16 vs 2,526 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnershi...

 Global
3
Ujjivan Small Fin Bank raises interest rate on fixed deposits by up to 1.5 pc

Ujjivan Small Fin Bank raises interest rate on fixed deposits by up to 1.5 p...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures, anytime, anywhere; NASA's giant U.S. moon rocket emerges for debut launch and more

Science News Roundup: Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures, anytime,...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022