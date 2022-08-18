Left Menu

Tax default: MCD attaches 3 commercial properties in west zone

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi MCD has attached three commercial properties in its west zone for defaulting on property tax, an official statement said on Thursday.Sufficient opportunity was given to these property owners to pay the tax, but they did not heed to the show-cause notices, it said.Two properties -- Anand Vatika and Sonam Vatika -- situated on the main road in Bapraula did not pay property tax from 2004.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2022 23:07 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 23:07 IST
Tax default: MCD attaches 3 commercial properties in west zone
  • Country:
  • India

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has attached three commercial properties in its west zone for defaulting on property tax, an official statement said on Thursday.

''Sufficient opportunity'' was given to these property owners to pay the tax, but they did not heed to the show-cause notices, it said.

Two properties -- Anand Vatika and Sonam Vatika -- situated on the main road in Bapraula did not pay property tax from 2004. While Anand Vatika had accumulated dues to the tune of Rs 12,69,059, Sonam Vatika had Rs 6,59,139 outstanding dues. These are excluding interest and penalty, it said.

Similarly, a property at Chanakya Place Part-1, Uttam Nagar, had total accumulated dues of Rs 16,93,440, excluding interest and penalty, the statement said.

The civic body requested all property owners to clear their dues on time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minister Smriti Irani

Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minis...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term abortions; South Carolina top court puts abortion ban on hold as it hears challenge and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term a...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Can Indonesia's Muslim leaders help combat climate change?

FEATURE-Can Indonesia's Muslim leaders help combat climate change?

 Global
4
Ukraine return students in panic as varsities plan to resume offline classes, exams

Ukraine return students in panic as varsities plan to resume offline classes...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022