J’khand CM lays foundation stone for 3 road projects in Ranchi

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday laid foundation stones for three road, flyover, and elevator projects worth around Rs 666 crore in Ranchi city.

The road construction department, which has drafted the city road projects, claimed that the state will witness road network projects worth Rs 35,000 crore to 40,000 crore in the next two to three years.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said, “the state government been working to strengthen road infrastructure and make it convenient for common people. In this regard, the foundation of three ambitious projects was laid in Ranchi which will be completed in the stipulated time frame''.

The three projects for Ranchi include a 2.34 km four-lane flyover/elevator road from Ranchi’s Siramtoli Chowk to Mecon Chowk via Siramtoli Chowk, a 15.21 km four-lane road from Neori Vikas Vidyalaya to Namkum railway overbridge via Booty More, Kokar and Kantatoli and widening of 5.30km road from Argora Chowk to Kathal More. The projects will be completed in less than two years.

“Railway tracks in Ranchi pass through the heart of the city. But, the state capital lacks adequate flyovers and road infrastructure. Commuters have to struggle due to narrow roads in the city”, Soren said. As the government is developing road infrastructure, commuters will also have to follow traffic rules, the chief minister said.

Road construction department secretary Sunil Kumar said, “We have prepared road schemes worth Rs 35,000 to Rs 40,000 crore which will be implemented in two to three years. We have identified new routes to connect Jharkhand with Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh where four-lane roads will be developed''.

