Left Menu

14 feared dead in flash flood, landslide in HP's Mandi

One person was killed and 13 others were feared dead in a landslide and a flash flood triggered by heavy rains in Himachal Pradeshs Mandi district, officials said on Saturday. Three people were also killed after their house collapsed following a landslide triggered by rains in the states Chamba district on Saturday morning, officials said.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 20-08-2022 11:04 IST | Created: 20-08-2022 10:41 IST
14 feared dead in flash flood, landslide in HP's Mandi
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

One person was killed and 13 others were feared dead in a landslide and a flash flood triggered by heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, officials said on Saturday. Three people were also killed after their house collapsed following a landslide triggered by rains in the state's Chamba district on Saturday morning, officials said. In Mandi, the body of a girl has recovered about half a km away from her house in Baghi Nullah on Mandi-Katola-Prashar road on Friday night, while five members of her family were washed away, state disaster management department officials said.

Several families left their houses located between Baghi to Old Katola areas after the cloud burst and took shelter at safe places, the department added. Besides, eight members of another family are also feared buried under the debris of their house following a landslide at Kashan village in the Gohar development block, the department added. However, the bodies have not been retrieved yet, it said. Several roads in the Mandi district have also been blocked after flash floods and multiple landslides. Several vehicles were damaged and a number of villagers were stuck in their houses as water entered their houses and shops at Balh, Sadar, Thunag, Mandi, and Lamathach after a flash flood.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA telescopes see a smaller galaxy potentially delivering large black hole to another galaxy

NASA telescopes see a smaller galaxy potentially delivering large black hole...

 United States
2
IAF sends four Sukhois, two C-17 aircraft for 'Pitch Black' exercise in Australia

IAF sends four Sukhois, two C-17 aircraft for 'Pitch Black' exercise in Aust...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Spacesuit battery glitch forces early end to Russian spacewalk

Science News Roundup: Spacesuit battery glitch forces early end to Russian s...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Josh Donaldson's 10th-inning slam rescues Yanks; Tennis-Medvedev grinds down Shapovalov in Cincinnati and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Josh Donaldson's 10th-inning slam rescues ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022