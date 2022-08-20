Left Menu

Odisha to prepare wildlife management plan in newly allotted coal block areas

The Odisha government on Saturday decided to prepare a comprehensive wildlife management plan through national level institutes for newly allotted coal block areas keeping in view the safety of wild animals including elephants. Mahapatra directed the officials to expedite the preparation of a comprehensive wildlife WL management plan for newly allotted coal block areas.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 20-08-2022 13:19 IST | Created: 20-08-2022 13:17 IST
Odisha to prepare wildlife management plan in newly allotted coal block areas
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government on Saturday decided to prepare a comprehensive wildlife management plan through national level institutes for newly allotted coal block areas keeping in view the safety of wild animals including elephants. The decision in this regard was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary S C Mohapatra here where it was agreed to engage reputed organizations like the Wildlife Institute of India or Indian Institute of Science, for preparing the plan as per national guidelines in a time bound manner, an official statement said. Mahapatra directed the officials to expedite the preparation of a comprehensive wildlife (WL) management plan for newly allotted coal block areas. He gave this direction while reviewing the status of forest clearance and wildlife management in newly allotted coal blocks. Additional Chief Secretary Forest and Environment Satyabrata Sahu informed the meeting that the newly allotted coal blocks included the major reserves like Utkal E coal, Radhikapur East Coal, Radhikapur West coal, and Naini coal blocks. Their probable impact areas included Chhendipada, Kaniha, Jarpada ranges of Angul forest division, and Reamal range of Deogarh forest division, Sahu said. The Chief Secretary told the officials to work out the comprehensive plan for protection and conservation of wildlife, and mitigation of the adverse impact of coal mining on movement of elephants.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA telescopes see a smaller galaxy potentially delivering large black hole to another galaxy

NASA telescopes see a smaller galaxy potentially delivering large black hole...

 United States
2
IAF sends four Sukhois, two C-17 aircraft for 'Pitch Black' exercise in Australia

IAF sends four Sukhois, two C-17 aircraft for 'Pitch Black' exercise in Aust...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Spacesuit battery glitch forces early end to Russian spacewalk

Science News Roundup: Spacesuit battery glitch forces early end to Russian s...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. to boost monkeypox vaccine supply with 1.8 million extra doses; Germany's constitutional court upholds measles vaccine mandate for children and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. to boost monkeypox vaccine supply with 1.8 million...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022