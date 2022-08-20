Left Menu

Rains in Delhi, maximum temp settles below average

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2022 20:06 IST | Created: 20-08-2022 20:06 IST
Rains lashed parts of the national capital on Saturday, bringing the maximum temperature down by a notch below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The Lodhi Road observatory recorded a maximum rainfall of 21.6 mm between 11.30 am and 2.30 pm, while Pusa observatory recorded 20 mm rainfall during the same period, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, adding that Safdarjung and Palam observatories recorded 6.6 mm and 5.7 mm rain, respectively.

Shahdara, Laxmi Nagar, Paschim Vihar, Punjabi Bagh and Dwarka were among the other areas which received rains, it said.

The maximum temperature settled at 32.8 degree Celsius and the city's minimum for the day was recorded at 27.5 degree Celsius, a notch above the season's average, the IMD said.

The relative humidity oscillated between 79 per cent and 73 per cent, it said.

The weather department predicted generally cloudy sky with moderate rain on Sunday. The maximum and minimum temperature are likely to settle around 34 and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The city's air quality recorded at 5 pm was 81, which falls under the ''satisfactory'' category.

An Air Quality Index (AQI) between zero and 50 is considered ''good'', 51 and 100 ''satisfactory'', 101 and 200 ''moderate'', 201 and 300 ''poor'', 301 and 400 ''very poor'', and 401 and 500 ''severe''.

