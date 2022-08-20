Five injured as building flat floor crashes in Thane district
At least five persons were injured when the floor of their flat crashed and landed on the first-floor house of a two-storey building in Mira Road in Thane district of Maharashtra on Saturday, civic officials said. They were admitted to a local hospital, the civic officials said.
- Country:
- India
At least five persons were injured when the floor of their flat crashed and landed on the first-floor house of a two-storey building in Mira Road in Thane district of Maharashtra on Saturday, civic officials said. A toddler escaped unhurt in the incident. All the occupants of the 14 flats of the 28-year-old building located in the Chandresh Park area have been shifted to safer places and a structural audit of the building was undertaken, the officials said.
The building did not figure in the list of dangerous buildings. The injured persons are identified as Manisha Mahadik (59, Mukesh Mahadik (32), Sheetal Bhuvad (42), Anita Bhuvad (22), and Siddhartha Mahadik (11). They were admitted to a local hospital, the civic officials said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Plan to hoist 17 lakh tricolours atop houses in Thane district under 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign
Maha: Nigerian man wanted in drugs case found dead in Thane forest
Har Ghar Tiranga: Flag distribution centre launched in Bhiwandi, several events held in Palghar, Thane
Tempo driver injured in firing during robbery bid in Thane
Woman, son injured after house ceiling plaster falls in Thane