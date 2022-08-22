Left Menu

HP CM to visit flash flood, landslide hit Mandi on Monday

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 22-08-2022 07:05 IST | Created: 22-08-2022 07:05 IST
HP CM to visit flash flood, landslide hit Mandi on Monday
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur will on Monday visit flash flood and landslide hit areas in Mandi district, officials said.

Twenty-two people, including eight members of a family, were killed and twelve others injured in 36 incidents of landslides and flash floods triggered by heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday.

The chief minister's home district Mandi is the worst hit where 13 people have died and five persons are feared dead as they went missing. At least one person has been injured in flash floods and landslides in Mandi.

According to officials, the chief minister is scheduled to reach Mandi at around 8.15 am in a helicopter from Shimla.

Thakur will specially visit Kashan village in Gohar development block where Khem Singh and seven other members of his family were buried alive under the debris of their house after a landslide occurred on August 20.

As per his schedule, he will reach Kashan village by road from Mandi helipad at around 9 am and take stock of the situation till 12.15 pm.

Subsequently, he will fly back to reach Shimla at around 1.10 pm.

In Mandi itself, six members of a family went missing after a flash flood in Baghi nullah on the Mandi-Katola-Prashar road on Saturday.

While the body of a girl was recovered some distance away from her house, five other members of her family are feared dead as they were washed away after flash floods.

Several families left their homes located between Baghi and Old Katola areas after a cloud burst and took shelter at safer places in Mandi district on Saturday.

Besides, several roads, power transformers, and water supply pipes have also been damaged in the flash floods.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
India abstained from UN voting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to various considerations: Singapore PM Lee

India abstained from UN voting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to variou...

 Singapore
2
Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soar, says health lobby; Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Italy and more

Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soa...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Utah ban on trans girls in school sports blocked amid legal challenge; Biden climate law could expand controversial biogas industry and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Utah ban on trans girls in school sports blocked a...

 Global
4
Lumpy skin disease in cattle spreads to over 8 states/UTs; 7,300 animals dead so far

Lumpy skin disease in cattle spreads to over 8 states/UTs; 7,300 animals dea...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022