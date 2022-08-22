Heavy rains in MP, schools closed in Bhopal

Heavy rains continued in many parts of Madhya Pradesh for the third day on Monday, resulting in schools being closed in some districts including state capital Bhopal and Jabalpur, officials said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Monday, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in western parts of the state.

Rivers, drains and other water bodies were in spate in large parts of the state and gates of many dams were opened to release water.

Less vehicular traffic was witnessed due to poor visibility on many roads, especially in western MP. There were also reports of water-logging in some of the low-lying areas of the state.

The IMD has advised people to avoid travelling amid the torrential rains.

On Monday, heavy rains pounded Bhopal and adjoining areas.

Schools in some districts including Bhopal and Jabalpur remained closed on Monday due to torrential rains, the officials said. The weather forecast had prompted the authorities to issue orders on Sunday evening for the closure of schools. In the 24-hour period till 8.30 am on Monday, Bhopal received 190.5 mm rainfall, followed by Guna-174.9 mm, Sagar-173.9 mm, Raisen-162 mm and Jabalpur 160 mm, an IMD official said. Rains coupled with wind uprooted many trees along roadsides in Bhopal, and also caused power supply disruptions in many areas as well as traffic snarls. Bhopal Municipal Corporation personnel were seen clearing the roads of trees and branches fallen on the pathways. "A depression was lying over central parts of MP near Bhopal and Sagar. Hence, very heavy rains are likely to continue in Bhopal, Narmadapuram, Sagar and Gwalior divisions till tonight," senior meteorologist with the IMD's Bhopal Office Ved Prakash Singh told PTI. The depression is likely to move westwards (towards Guna in MP and Rajasthan). As a result, Indore and Ujjain divisions are also expected to get moderate to heavy rains by night when the depression over central MP moves westwards, the official said. The monsoon showers have abated a bit in eastern MP, he said, adding that almost the entire state received rainfall in the last 24 hours. The rain activity is expected to reduce from Tuesday, Singh said.

