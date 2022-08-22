Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2022 14:40 IST | Created: 22-08-2022 14:37 IST
PM Modi to inaugurate hospitals in Haryana, Punjab on Aug 24
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Haryana and Punjab on August 24 and inaugurate a hospital each in the two states.

The PMO on Monday said Modi will inaugurate 'Amrita Hospital' at Faridabad in Haryana followed by 'Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital & Research Centre' at New Chandigarh in Punjab's Mohali.

Modern medical infrastructure in the National Capital Region (NCR) will get a boost with the inauguration of Amrita Hospital, it said, noting that the super-specialty hospital equipped with 2,600 beds will be managed by Mata Amritanandamayi Math.

The hospital, constructed at an estimated cost of around Rs 6,000 crores, will provide state-of-the-art healthcare facilities to the people of Faridabad and the entire NCR region, it said. The Mohali hospital is part of the endeavour to provide world class cancer care to the people of Punjab and neighbouring region, it said.

The hospital has been built at a cost of over Rs 660 crore by Tata Memorial Centre, an aided institute under the Department of Atomic Energy, it said.

The cancer hospital is a tertiary care facility with 300 bed capacity and is equipped with modern facilities to treat all types of cancers using every available treatment modalities like surgery, radiotherapy and medical oncology -- chemotherapy, immunotherapy and bone marrow transplant, it said.

The hospital will function like a ''hub'' of cancer care and treatment in the region, with the 100 bed hospital in Sangrur functioning like its ''spoke'', it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

