Death toll rises to 225 in Pakistan's flood hit Balochistan province

At least 225 people have died in Pakistan's Balochistan province as heavy monsoon rains and thunderstorms continue to lash the region, which remains cut off from the rest of the country, officials said on Monday.

The death toll was confirmed by Quetta Commissioner Sohailur Rehman Baloch who informed the media of receiving reports of at least 225 deaths across the province.

Quetta received fresh heavy downpour on Sunday, resulting in urban flooding in Pashtoonabad, Hazara Town, Qadirand, Aminabad, Nawan Killi, Killi Qambrani, and Sariab areas, where floodwater entered several houses and claimed nine more lives.

The commissioner said that heavy rains and floods have cut off all major highways connecting Balochistan to the rest of Pakistan.

"It is a dire situation and with more rains forecast we are taking all measures to carry out rescue and relief work," he said. According to Baloch, the Karkhasa Dam near Quetta was breached at one point due to hill torrents, inundating several areas near Western Bypass.

The National Highway Authority (NHA) also issued an advisory for people to avoid travel on highways and roads connecting Balochistan to the rest of the country.

An NHA spokesperson said that Karachi-Quetta National Highway (N-25) was completely closed for traffic as Linda Bridge at Lasbela was washed away by flash floods.

Balochistan's rail link with other areas could also not be restored even a week after major railway lines were washed away.

He said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has requested Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa to provide helicopters to reach the people who were stranded due to washing away of roads and highways.

In the light of fresh warnings of downpour and flash floods, the provincial government has announced closure of all education institutions until 27 August.

Bringing an unprecedented death and destruction, the floods have displaced thousands of people in all the 26 affected districts of Balochistan damaging around 40,000 houses all over the province.

