Maha: Illegal structure razed in Thane over violations

The authorities in Maharashtra's Thane district on Monday razed an illegal structure built on a plot allotted to Thane Zilla Patrakar Sangh here, an official said.

The district collector had declared that the building was illegally constructed and put to use violating the conditions laid down by the state government, the official said.

The structure was razed in a joint operation by the district administration, Thane Municipal Corporation and the local police, he said.

Speaking to reporters, the president of the Thane Zilla Patrakar Sangh Sanjay Pitale said the plot was allotted for the Sangh in 1988 for the construction of the Patrakar Bhavan for the district exclusively to be used for the purpose of the journalists.

Following the misuse by the developer, the sangh took up the issue with the collector and state government and finally the structure has been pulled down, the official added.

