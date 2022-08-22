Mumbai cops, customs check catamaran, face language issue with Brazilian captain

A catamaran with a Brazilian national as its captain was searched at Mumbai's domestic cruise terminus on Monday evening as part of the alert along the state's coast after an abandoned boat with AK-56s and ammunition was found off the Raigad coast some days ago, a police official said.

There was nothing suspicious in the catamaran and the captain had all requisite permissions with him, the official said.

However, the routine checking by a team of the police and Customs had its brief moment of drama as the Brazilian national was unable to communicate with authorities due to a language barrier, he informed.

''It was a routine check due to the alert in place. Nothing suspicious was found onboard. However, we found the captain had not paid port fees at Mumbai Port Trust. He had all requisite sailing permissions,'' the official said.

The catamaran had port clearance from Cochin and was manned by Brazilians. Due to a communication issue, police had brought it to the domestic cruise terminal, a Customs official said, adding that the catamaran was not seized. The coastal areas of Maharashtra are on high alert after an abandoned yacht with three AK-56 rifles and 247 rounds was found 100 metres off the coast in Harihareshwar in Raigad's Srivardhan taluka on August 18.

The yacht had drifted after its occupants were rescued amid inclement monsoon weather near Oman, police had said.

