Central zonal council: Chhattisgarh CM seeks more powers to states for localised development

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday told Union Home Minister Amit Shah that development works in the areas affected by Naxalism are hampered even as he sought more powers for state governments to ensure development as per local needs. Baghel virtually attended the 23rd meeting of the Central Zonal Council chaired by Shah in Bhopal. A state government official said the Chhattisgarh CM couldn't attend the meeting in person due to bad weather at the Bhopal airport.

''India has a federal structure and states are given certain powers and autonomy to run governments. These powers at present are not enough. Policy-makers at the top should rethink about according more rights and autonomy to states,'' Baghel said. He demanded special assistance from the Centre for tribal-dominated Chhattisgarh for the welfare of tribals and ushering in development.

He demanded nutrient-based subsidies for the vermicompost prepared by rural people in Chhattisgarh like chemical fertilizers. The chief minister also requested the Union government to declare the minimum support price for minor millets- Kodo and Kutki.

Baghel demanded that the Centre abolish the mandatory condition to seek approval every year for the production of bioethanol. The Chhattisgarh government had inked MoUs with 25 investors and they need to be facilitated, he said.

Development works are hampered in the areas affected by Naxalism in Chhattisgarh, Baghel said and sought the extension of the deadline for the construction of roads and bridges under the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) in such areas.

He demanded that Swami Vivekanand airport in Raipur be given the status of an international airport and a cargo hub declared. Baghel demanded the expenses of the deployment of Central security forces in Naxalism-hit areas in Chhattisgarh be borne by the Union government. He demanded an additional battalion in such areas. The Central Zonal Council comprises Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

