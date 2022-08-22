11-year-old student dies in Gurugram school

Left Menu

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 22-08-2022 21:34 IST | Created: 22-08-2022 21:34 IST
An 11-year-old student died under suspicious circumstances in her school here on Monday morning, police said. The incident occurred around 8.40 am at a private school in sector 64. The girl, a class four student, fell unconscious while walking towards her classroom, they said. The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera.

She was taken to a nearby hospital by the school staff where the doctors declared her dead, the police said.

According to them, the cause of her death could not be ascertained by post-mortem and as such the viscera will be sent to the forensic science laboratory, Bhondsi, for examination.

In the CCTV footage, the girl was seen trying to take a step to climb up the first step of the staircase. She was seen trying to hold the wall but fell. Her body has been handed over to her family after the post-mortem, the police said.

Dr Sudhir Kumar, who did the post-mortem, told PTI that the girl had a head injury but it was external and which could not be said to have caused death.

''The girl also had food. The family also did not reveal any old medical problems. In such a situation, it was not understood how she died suddenly,'' Dr Kumar said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, South, said, ''Prima facie it seemed like sudden death and didn't see any foul play. We are waiting for the lab report and further probe is underway.'' PTI COR NSD NSD NSD

