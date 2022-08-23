4 earthquakes jolt J&K in less than 6 hours

Left Menu

The officials said the quake hit at latitude 33.07 degrees north and longitude 75.58 degrees east at a depth of 10 km.The second earthquake of 2.6 magnitude occurred 9.5 km north east of Doda in Jammu region at 3.21 am, they said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 23-08-2022 12:24 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 12:18 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Four earthquakes jolted Jammu and Kashmir in less than six hours on Tuesday, officials said.

No loss of life or damage to property was reported, they said. The epicentre of the first quake, which occurred at 2.20 am, was 61 km east of Katra area in Jammu region, they said. The officials said the quake hit at latitude 33.07 degrees north and longitude 75.58 degrees east at a depth of 10 km.

The second earthquake of 2.6 magnitude occurred 9.5 km north east of Doda in Jammu region at 3.21 am, they said. The quake hit at latitude 33.23 degrees north and longitude 75.56 degrees east at a depth of 5 km.

The third quake of 2.8 magnitude occurred 29 km east of Udhampur in Jammu region at 3.44 am on Tuesday, they said. The quake hit at latitude 32.89 degrees north and longitude 75.45 degrees east at a depth of 10 km.

The fourth earthquake of 2.9 magnitude occurred 26 km south east of Udhampur at 8.03 am, they said.

It occurred at latitude 32.83 degrees north and longitude 75.40 degrees east at a depth of 5 km.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

