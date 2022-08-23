SAD demands super-speciality cancer hospitals in Amritsar, Jalandhar

The Shiromani Akali Dal demanded the setting up of super-speciality cancer hospitals in Amritsar and Jalandhar under the aegis of the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre of Mohali which will be inaugurated by the prime minister Wednesday.

Former minister and Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the inauguration of the project and also noted the contribution of former prime minister Manmohan Singh in approving it. Prime Minister Modi will visit Punjab on August 24 and inaugurate the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in the Mohali district.

It is going to be a red-letter day for Punjab that the war on cancer initiated by former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal resulted in the successful completion of Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, Majithia said. ''Badal visited the Tata Memorial Centre and requested its board to establish the Homi Bhabha hospital in Mohali. It became the first such institute to be approved by the Tata Memorial Centre Board outside Mumbai.

''We are also proud that the erstwhile SAD-led government allotted 50 acres of land for the institute in Mohali,'' the SAD leader said in a statement here.

Majithia said since a 100-bed sub-centre of the Mohali Research Centre had been established in Sangrur, there was a need to create such super-speciality projects in other parts of the state. ''Accordingly two 100-bed super-speciality cancer hospitals should be established at Amritsar to cater to the Majha region and at Jalandhar for the Doaba region,'' he said.

Majithia said these two cancer hospitals, besides providing much-needed cancer treatment in the border belt as well as in the Doaba region, would also allow people of nearby areas in Himachal Pradesh to access these facilities. ''Both facilities should be run by the Tata Memorial Centre under the aegis of the Homi Bhabha Institute and should provide facilities on par with those available at Tata Memorial Centre in Mumbai,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)