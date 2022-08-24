Left Menu

Five low intensity tremors jolt J-K

The third quake of 2.8 magnitude occurred 29 km east of Udhampur in Jammu region at 3.44 am, they said. The quake hit at latitude 32.89 degrees north and longitude 75.45 degrees east at a depth of 10 km. The quake hit at latitude 32.89 degrees north and longitude 75.45 degrees east at a depth of 10 km.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 24-08-2022 00:06 IST | Created: 24-08-2022 00:04 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Five low intensity earthquakes jolted Jammu and Kashmir in about 12 hours on Tuesday, officials said. No loss of life or damage to property was reported, they said.

The first earthquake of magnitude 3.9 occurred at 2.20 am, 61 km east of Katra area in Jammu region, they said.

The officials said the quake hit at latitude 33.07 degrees north and longitude 75.58 degrees east at a depth of 10 km.

The second earthquake of 2.6 magnitude occurred 9.5 km north east of Doda in Jammu region at 3.21 am, they said. The quake hit at latitude 33.23 degrees north and longitude 75.56 degrees east at a depth of 5 km. The third quake of 2.8 magnitude occurred 29 km east of Udhampur in Jammu region at 3.44 am, they said. The quake hit at latitude 32.89 degrees north and longitude 75.45 degrees east at a depth of 10 km. The fourth earthquake of 2.9 magnitude occurred 26 km south east of Udhampur at 8.03 am, they said. It occurred at latitude 32.83 degrees north and longitude 75.40 degrees east at a depth of 5 km. Fifth quake of 3.1 magnitude hit Kishtwar district of Jammu region at 2.17 pm, they said.

