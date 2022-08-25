Left Menu

Rare black panther spotted in MP's Pench Tiger Reserve after 2 years

PTI | Seoni | Updated: 25-08-2022 12:51 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 12:44 IST
Rare black panther spotted in MP's Pench Tiger Reserve after 2 years
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A rare black panther has been spotted in Madhya Pradesh's Pench Tiger Reserve after two years, attracting wildlife enthusiasts from across the country, a forest official said on Thursday.

The species became famous through author Rudyard Kipling's famous classic 'The Jungle Book', which had a fictional black panther character named 'Bagheera'.

''The black panther has been spotted after a gap of two years. Since the last few days, tourists have spotted the nine-month-old black panther cub with its mother on trees, mountains and other areas of the Pench Tiger Reserve's Telia beat," Khavasa forest ranger Rahul Upadhyaya told PTI.

Last time, a black panther was spotted in the Pench Tiger Reserve in July 2020. That feline must have turned two now. It was separated from its mother and was seen in the Khavasa forest area close to neighbouring Maharashtra, he said.

The black panther cub spotted now and the feline seen two years ago were born to the same mother, he said. In the first litter, she had given birth to two cubs, of whom one was of normal colour and the other one was black, the official said.

The second time, she gave birth to three cubs, including one black that has now become the centre of attraction, he said.

Tourists from West Bengal, Nashik, Mumbai and many other parts of Maharashtra are flocking the Pench Tiger Reserve to catch a glimpse of the rare feline.

A panther is born black due to a genetic mutation, a wildlife expert said.

In 'The Jungle Book', the black panther 'Bagheera' was shown as a friend and protector of a boy named 'Mowgli'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Pfizer-BioNTech COVID shot 73.2% effective in kids under 5 - new data and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Japan to waive pre-departure COVID tests for vaccinated travellers and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Kvitova gets engaged to coach in 'special place' at Wimbledon; Tennis-Top seed Dimitrov forced to retire against Thiem in Winston-Salem and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Kvitova gets engaged to coach in 'special place'...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022