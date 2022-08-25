Latur Ganesh mandals told to plant 100 trees each

The administration in Latur will partner with Ganesh mandals in a tree plantation drive from August 31 under the leadership of Collector Prithviraj BP, an official said on Thursday.

If these mandals (groups organising public Ganesh festivities) do not have space to plant 100 trees each, they can use civic or rural land to plant them, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)