Latur Ganesh mandals told to plant 100 trees each

PTI | Latur | Updated: 25-08-2022 20:38 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 20:36 IST
Latur Ganesh mandals told to plant 100 trees each
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

The administration in Latur will partner with Ganesh mandals in a tree plantation drive from August 31 under the leadership of Collector Prithviraj BP, an official said on Thursday.

If these mandals (groups organising public Ganesh festivities) do not have space to plant 100 trees each, they can use civic or rural land to plant them, he added.

