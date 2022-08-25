Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot conducts aerial survey of flood-hit areas

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday conducted an aerial survey of the flood-hit areas following heavy rainfall and met affected people.

Gehlot took stock of the situation in Bundi, Kota and Baran districts. His tour to Jhalawar was called off later in the afternoon due to bad weather conditions.

Meanwhile, 742 people were taken to safer places on Thursday by IAF and SDRF teams.

''As many as 642 people were taken to safer places in Dholpur, Kota and Karauli. Ten people were airlifted from Dholpur by an IAF chopper. Another 100 people were rescued in other parts of the state,'' said Ashutosh Pednekar, Secretary, Disaster Management and Relief Department. Speaking to the media after the aerial survey in Baran, Gehlot lashed out at the Centre and demanded that the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) be declared a national initiative.

He said had it been constructed, the flood water from the Kota barrage could have been used in 13 districts supposed to be covered under the project. ''What are the hurdles in declaring the ERCP a national project, the government must answer,'' Gehlot said.

The CM said the project was mooted during the BJP government is the state and an agreement between Rajasthan and MP governments was signed in 2005. He said the Centre asked the government to shut the project, for which his government has kept Rs 9,000 crore. Gehlot appreciated rescue efforts by the administration, Army, NDRF, and SDRF. He said relief to the affected will be provided as per norms.

Urban Development Minister Shanti Dhariwal, Pipalda MLA Ramnarayan Meena and Sangod MLA Bharat Singh Kundanpur accompanied the chief minister.

According to an official spokesperson, Gehlot met people at a relief camp in Kota and enquired about the arrangements.

The official said Gehlot was also supposed to conduct an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas of Jhalawar district but it was cancelled due to bad weather. Meanwhile, former CM Vasundhara Raje too conducted an aerial survey in Jhalawar, Bhilwara and Bundi districts. She also met the flood affected people in Jhalawar. She said whenever any calamity comes during the Congress government, nothing happens beyond statements, instructions and visits.

''The damage done in the floods last year is proof of this. Several people who were affected in the flood last year have yet not got any compensation,'' Raje said in a statement. Raje was accompanied by MP Dushyant Singh.

There is a flood-like situation at many places in Kota division because of heavy rainfall, an increased inflow of water in rivers and opening of the gates of dams.

Several residential areas were submerged and more than 4,000 people had to be shifted to safer places. Kota, Jhalawar and Bundi districts have been affected the most. The Army and the Air Force were asked for their support in the relief-and-rescue operations in the affected areas.

The meteorological department has said there is no possibility of heavy rainfall in the state during the next four-five days. Light to moderate rain is possible at isolated places only, it predicted.

Heavy rainfall has not been recorded anywhere in the state since Wednesday. The maximum rainfall recorded during this period is 40 mm in Makrana, Nagaur.

