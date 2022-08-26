Left Menu

Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2022 18:50 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 18:30 IST
Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

Much as they enjoyed their cats' company during two years of coronavirus lockdown, Parisians have enthusiastically taken up travel again if the reservation register at one Paris cat hotel is anything to go by. At the Arbre a Chats (Cats' Tree) hotel, prospective guests need to reserve well ahead, as all its 24 "contemporary and comfortable" cubicles are fully booked - although cats who know one another can double up and share a room.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

 Global
2
Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

 United Kingdom
3
Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong team

Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong te...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Novartis to spin off generics business Sandoz next year; WHO reports 21% decline in monkeypox cases globally and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis to spin off generics business Sandoz next year...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022