Driver arrested after van ploughs into Brussels cafe terrace

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2022 20:46 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 20:44 IST
Driver arrested after van ploughs into Brussels cafe terrace
A van drove into a cafe terrace in central Brussels on Friday, leaving six people needing treatment for light injuries and shock, Brussels fire brigade and prosecutors said.

The van driver who had fled in the vehicle after the incident shortly before 1 p.m. local time (1100 GMT), was detained later in the city of Antwerp, news agency Belga reported based on a source with knowledge of the situation. None of the injured people needed to be taken to hospital.

It was not clear whether the incident was an accident or deliberate, although witnesses told Belgian media that the van entered Rue Saint-Michel, which leads into a busy shopping area, with tyres screeching, seemed to target the cafe and headed away at high speed.

