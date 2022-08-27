Karol Bagh Zone gets first model public toilet: MCD

The MCD has inaugurated a model public toilet — the first in Karol Bagh Zone – equipped with a sanitary pad vending machine and a baby diaper changing station, officials said on Friday.

Nine such model toilets are being constructed in Karol Bagh, and these will be completed by September 2022, said the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

The Karol Bagh Zone of the MCD inaugurated the model public toilet at the Cycle Market in Jhandewalan area.

It is a first of its kind facility constructed on a Build, Operate and Transfer (BOT) model, and has been built in collaboration with Shri Ram Institute of Rural Development, the MCD said in a statement.

Deputy Commissioner of Karol Bagh Zone Shashanka Ala said it is a 10-seat toilet facility for men, women and transgender, and is equipped with facilities like sanitary pad vending machine and a baby diaper changing station.

There is also a soap dispenser, hand dryer, dustbins, proper ventilation, 24x7 electricity, and water facility in this model toilet.

Under the terms of the scheme, the bidder will construct and operate the toilet for seven years and will try to recover the cost through advertisement, she said.

MCD did not incur any expenditure in this project, officials said.

Ala said earlier the toilet block at this place was in a very poor and dilapidated condition.

