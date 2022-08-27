Left Menu

Gehlot to undertake aerial survey of rain-hit Karauli district

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 27-08-2022 13:15 IST | Created: 27-08-2022 13:10 IST
Gehlot to undertake aerial survey of rain-hit Karauli district
Ashok Gehlot Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will undertake an aerial survey of rain-affected Karauli district on Saturday and meet affected people.

Incessant rains, overflowing rivers and opening of dam gates have led to a flood-like situation in Kota, Jhalawar, Bundi, Baran, Dholpur and Karauli. An official spokesperson said after conducting the aerial survey, Gehlot will also attend a programme and meet affected people at Mandrayal.

Gehlot was scheduled to visit Mandrayal on Friday but it was postponed due to bad weather.

Gehlot conducted an aerial survey of Dholpur on Friday and areas of Bundi, Kota and Baran districts on Thursday. PTI SDA TDS TDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Belarus leader says his warplanes have been modified to carry nuclear weapons; Afghan female journalist struggles for women 'heroes' from exile and more

World News Roundup: Belarus leader says his warplanes have been modified to ...

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

 Global
3
Some ECB policymakers want 75 basis point hike discussed in Sept, sources says

Some ECB policymakers want 75 basis point hike discussed in Sept, sources sa...

 Global
4
Brazil's Lula vows to punish corruption if elected in October

Brazil's Lula vows to punish corruption if elected in October

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022