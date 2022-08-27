Gehlot to undertake aerial survey of rain-hit Karauli district

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will undertake an aerial survey of rain-affected Karauli district on Saturday and meet affected people.

Incessant rains, overflowing rivers and opening of dam gates have led to a flood-like situation in Kota, Jhalawar, Bundi, Baran, Dholpur and Karauli. An official spokesperson said after conducting the aerial survey, Gehlot will also attend a programme and meet affected people at Mandrayal.

Gehlot was scheduled to visit Mandrayal on Friday but it was postponed due to bad weather.

Gehlot conducted an aerial survey of Dholpur on Friday and areas of Bundi, Kota and Baran districts on Thursday. PTI SDA TDS TDS

