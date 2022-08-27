Left Menu

Cloudy Saturday in Delhi, similar weather likely on Sunday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2022 19:23 IST | Created: 27-08-2022 19:23 IST
It was a cloudy Saturday in the national capital and the maximum temperature settled at 35.1 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average, the Met office said.

The day's minimum temperature settled at 26.4 degree Celsius, normal for this time of the season, it said.

The weather department has forecast similar weather on Sunday and the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 35 and 27 degrees Celsius.

The humidity oscillated between 73 and 62 per cent.

The air quality was recorded at 106 at 6 pm which falls under the ''moderate'' category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ''good'', 51 and 100 ''satisfactory'', 101 and 200 ''moderate'', 201 and 300 ''poor'', 301 and 400 ''very poor'', and 401 and 500 ''severe''.

