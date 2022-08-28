Supertech twin towers razed to ground

The Supertech twin towers in Noida were demolished on Sunday, a year after the Supreme Court's direction to raze the illegally built structures to the ground.

The nearly 100-metre-high structures – taller than Delhi's iconic Qutub Minar (73 metres) – were brought to the ground in seconds literally like a house of cards by the 'waterfall implosion' technique, in a breathtaking spectacle of modern day engineering.

They were the tallest structures to be demolished in India. The Apex (32 floors) and Ceyane (29 floors) towers were under construction since 2009 within the Supertech Emerald Court housing society in Sector 93A of Noida, adjoining the national capital of Delhi.

Over 3,700 kg of explosives were used in the implosion that brought down the building.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)