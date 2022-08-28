Left Menu

All eight bodies recovered from Garra river: Officials

According to officials 22 people riding on a tractor-trolley fell into the Garra river on Saturday when the vehicle lost control and feel off a bridge. They were returning to the village when at around 11 am on Saturday their tractor lost control and fell into the Garra river from a bridge near Pali.

PTI | Hardoi | Updated: 28-08-2022 14:50 IST | Created: 28-08-2022 14:49 IST
A day after a tractor-trolley carrying 22 people fell in Garra river, officials here on Sunday recovered eight bodies and called off the search operations.

While 14 people came out of the river safely on Saturday, a search was ordered for eight others, they said.

Hardoi District Magistrate Avinash Kumar said, ''The team of disaster relief force have recovered eight bodies in a 15 hour long search and rescue operation in Garra river. The operation has been called off. The district administration will provide ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the deceased. '' According to officials 22 people riding on a tractor-trolley fell into the Garra river on Saturday when the vehicle lost control and feel off a bridge. The incident occurred in the Pali police station area. The people of Begrajpur village of the district had gone to Pali town to sell their farm produce. They were returning to the village when at around 11 am on Saturday their tractor lost control and fell into the Garra river from a bridge near Pali.

