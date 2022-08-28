Left Menu

Wild elephant wreaks havoc in Assam's Tezpur

PTI | Tezpur | Updated: 28-08-2022 15:52 IST | Created: 28-08-2022 15:48 IST
Wild elephant wreaks havoc in Assam's Tezpur
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A wild elephant from the Kaziranga National Park wreaked havoc in Tezpur city of Assam's Sonitpur district, damaging scores of vehicles and other properties, officials said on Sunday.

The elephant swam across the mighty Brahmaputra river and entered Tezpur city on Saturday night, they said.

According to Forest Department officials, the tusker crossed the Brahmaputra from the southern bank and entered Tezpur on the northern banks.

At first, the elephant entered a house in the Chanmari area and searched for food in the kitchen for a long time, creating panic among the people.

Then the scared wild elephant entered the famous Chitralekha Park via Tezpur ship port. Amid a noisy scene, a huge number of people gathered to catch a glimpse of the jumbo.

This was followed by the elephant going to the Ganesh temple on the banks of the Brahmaputra.

After that, the animal reached the Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) bus stand, where it damaged a parked car and smashed several two-wheelers stationed there.

Later, the wild elephant entered a pit behind the district Transport Department office.

After roaming around various areas of the cultural city of Tezpur, which also houses several important military installations, the forest officials were able to push it back towards the Brahmaputra river bank around 3 am, a senior official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Moderna sues Pfizer/BioNTech for patent infringement over COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Musk's SpaceX and T-Mobile plan to connect mobile phones to satellites, boost cell coverage and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
3
Preparations underway for NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test; targeting early February 2023 launch

Preparations underway for NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test; targeting early Fe...

 Global
4
DIARY-Top Economic Events to Oct 27

DIARY-Top Economic Events to Oct 27

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022