Tourist drowns in Ramdaha waterfall in Chhattisgarh, five missing

Korea collector Kuldip Sharma said officials received the information that seven people had gone missing while bathing in the plunge pool of the waterfall.A team of district administration and police was rushed to the spot and a rescue operation was launched.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 28-08-2022 17:46 IST | Created: 28-08-2022 17:44 IST
A 26-year-old man drowned and five persons went missing while bathing in the Ramdaha waterfall in Chhattisgarh's Korea district on Sunday, officials said.

A group of 15 people from Singrauli district in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh had arrived for a picnic at the Ramdaha waterfall under the Kotadol police station limits, located more than 300 km away from the state capital Raipur, they said. Korea collector Kuldip Sharma said officials received the information that seven people had gone missing while bathing in the plunge pool of the waterfall.

''A team of district administration and police was rushed to the spot and a rescue operation was launched. Two of the seven persons were traced by rescuers and were shifted to a nearby hospital while efforts are underway to trace five others,'' he told PTI over the phone.

Of the two persons- a man and a woman- pulled out of the water, Ratnesh Singh (26) was declared dead at the hospital while the woman is out of danger, a police official said.

Despite a caution board placed at the spot requesting people not to take bath in the waterfall, the tourists went into deep waters, he added.

