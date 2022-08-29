Left Menu

5 of family dead following landslide in Kerala

PTI | Idukki | Updated: 29-08-2022 12:13 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 12:11 IST
5 of family dead following landslide in Kerala
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Five members of a family lost their lives after a landslide, triggered by heavy rains, hit their house on Monday at a village near Thodupuzha here, police said.

Police said Kanjar residents Thankamma (80), her son Soman (52), his wife Shaji (50), their daughter Shima (30) and Devanand (5) lost their lives in the landslide that happened early morning.

The hilly regions of Kerala have been receiving heavy rains for the last two days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a yellow alert for all districts except Kasaragod on Tuesday.

In Kottayam district, Nedunkunnam, Karukachal, villages have been flooded and fire services personnel have been rushed to evacuate the residents.

Meanwhile, in Pathanamthitta district, a minor flood was experienced at some regions of Mallappally taluk. The small streams of Mallappally, Anikkad, and Tholliyur villages have been overflowing.

''Water entered some houses and shops at the Kottangal village in Mallappally taluk. A car was washed away in overflowing water and locals have managed to tie it to a tree with a rope,'' the Pathanamthitta District Information Officer said.

Besides, the hilly regions of Malappuram, Kozhikode and Kannur districts have been receiving heavy rains over the last two days but no untoward incidents have been reported from there so far.

In Malappuram district, Olipuzha was spilling over its banks forcing the authorities to shift the residents along the bank of the river to relief camps.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

 India
2
BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Nicole Mann says she is proud to be first Native American woman in space and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Abbott restarts Similac infant formula production at Michigan facility and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022