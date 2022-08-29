Left Menu

Dutch soldier shot in Indianapolis dies of his injuries

The Dutch Defense Ministry said the three soldiers were from the Commando Corps and were in Indiana for training.Indianapolis police said they believe some sort of altercation between the three victims and another person or people led to the shooting.

One of three Dutch soldiers wounded in a shooting outside a hotel in downtown Indianapolis over the weekend has died, the Defense Ministry said Monday.

The commando "died tonight of his injuries. That happened surrounded by family and colleagues,'' the ministry said in a statement. The soldier, whose identity was not released, was one of three members of the Dutch Commando Corps who were shot and wounded early Saturday in downtown Indianapolis after what local police believe was a disturbance outside the hotel where they were staying, authorities said.

The two other wounded soldiers are conscious, the ministry said.

The shooting occurred about 3:30 a.m. in Indianapolis' entertainment district. The Dutch Defense Ministry said the three soldiers were from the Commando Corps and were in Indiana for training.

Indianapolis police said they believe some sort of altercation between the three victims and another person or people led to the shooting. No arrests have been made.

The Indiana National Guard said the soldiers had been training at the Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, a 1,000-acre (405-hectare) complex about 40 miles (65 kilometers) southeast of Indianapolis. The Guard said in a statement that the center is used for training by the Department of Defense "as well as other allies."

