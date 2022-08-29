Oberoi Group to invest Rs 1,500 Cr in AP projects

Luxury hotel chain Oberoi Group has come forward to invest Rs 1,500 crore in various projects in Andhra Pradesh thereby creating direct employment to 1,500 people, an official release said on Monday.

President and Chief Operating Officer Rajaraman Shankar called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office here and expressed interest to invest about Rs 1,500 crore in AP, it said.

Rajaraman Shankar explained about Oberoi Group Hotels' plans in the State and showed interest to start their hotels in Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, Gandikota, Picchukalanka and Horsley Hills along with operating a tourism centre in Paderu region, it further said.

''Oberoi Group has come forward to invest Rs 1,500 crore, thereby directly providing employment and employment opportunities to 1,500 people and 11,000 people indirectly. The group is about to build all hotels with seven star facilities,'' the release said.

In this regard, the Chief Minister directed the officials to provide all necessary permissions for Oberoi projects in the State under a single window system.

Tourism and Culture Department Special Chief Secretary Rajat Bhargava and CMO officials participated in this meeting, the release added.

