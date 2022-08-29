Construction of group housing near DU: SC notice to MoEF, DU on plea challenging NGT order

The Supreme Court on Monday sought a response from the Union Environment Ministry and the Delhi University on an appeal challenging an order of the National Green Tribunal which set aside the environmental clearance granted to a private builder for a group housing near the Vishwavidyalaya metro station here.

A bench of justices S K Kaul and Abhay S Oka issued notices to the Ministry of Environment and Forests and the university on a plea filed by the builder.

''Issue notice to respondents returnable in six weeks,'' the bench said.

The top court was hearing an appeal filed by real estate firm Young Builders Private Limited challenging the May 31, 2022 order of the NGT.

The NGT had said the Environment Clearance (EC) has been granted without proper evaluation.

The tribunal's judgement had come on a plea filed by the university against the grant of the EC by the Ministry of Environment and Forests for the construction of group housing with a built-up area of 1,37,879.64 sq.mtr at 1, 3 Cavalry Lane and 4 Chhatra Marg near the Vishwavidyalaya metro station by Young Builders Private Limited.

The plea had claimed that there is no serious study on the carrying capacity of the recipient environment to sustain such a mega project in Delhi, which is already facing challenges regarding clean air and waste management.

''In view of our conclusion that EC has been granted without proper evaluation, the project cannot be allowed without such proper evaluation about its sustainability or otherwise in the light of available data, a case is made for interference by this Tribunal.

''Existing air and noise levels do not permit any further additive load in the area, particularly a high-rise building having adverse impacts on the environment, including potential for fire incidents, adverse impact on microclimate due to wind funneling and turbulence around their bases, generation of particulate matter because of heavy machinery and equipment and waste management, the NGT had said.

The green panel had said there will be unmanageable impact on traffic density and adverse impact on flora and fauna and groundwater regime of nearby pristine Ridge.

The NGT had said the project proponent has failed to disclose correct and complete information, withheld relevant information and violated provisions of Environment Impact Assessment 2006, hence is liable to face consequences as per the provisions of EIA.

