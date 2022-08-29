Elephant calf stuck in flood water rescued

A two-month-old elephant calf stuck in flood water near Masinagudi in Nilgiris district on Monday was rescued by the forest department officials. The heavy rains being experienced in the district have resulted in increased water in Sigurhalla river and the calf was stuck in it, officials said. Based on information, the forest officials rushed to the spot and rescued the calf. Steps are being taken to reunite the calf with its mother, officials said.

