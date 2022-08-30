Left Menu

DMK govt's stand on major infra projects is complete volte-face: BJP

But, after coming to power, the DMK appeared to favour the Salem-Chennai eight-lane corridor, initiated during the previous AIADMK rule, and has moved the papers for a second airport at Parandur near Chennai, he said.People want a second airport in Chennai, no doubt, but not at the cost of environment and peoples livelihood issues.

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The ruling DMK's stand with regard to major projects like the Salem-Chennai eight-lane corridor and the second airport at Parandur is a complete volte-face to the party's stance while in the opposition, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai claimed on Tuesday.

When in the opposition, the DMK was against implementing projects affecting the environment. But, after coming to power, the DMK appeared to favour the Salem-Chennai eight-lane corridor, initiated during the previous AIADMK rule, and has moved the papers for a second airport at Parandur near Chennai, he said.

''People want a second airport in Chennai, no doubt, but not at the cost of environment and people's livelihood issues. The proposed airport project in Kancheepuram district envisages establishing the airport on wetlands and taking over farmlands,'' Annamalai told reporters here.

While environmentalists are up in arms against the government for the proposal to establish the new airport on wetlands, people of Kancheepuram district have rejected the government's offer of compensating land owners three-and-a-half times the market value, he said.

''This being the case, the government is keen on the project in Parandur. Ironically, the DMK failed to implement its past poll promise of providing two acres land for farm workers,'' he remarked sarcastically.

The project should be implemented only after addressing the people's concerns or another site suggested by the previous AIADMK government could be considered, he said.

The proposed second airport is about 59 km away from the present airport at Meenambakkam. The residents of Parandur have refused to part with their agriculture lands and urged the state government to consider an alternate site.

Similarly, the green corridor project will not only help in reducing travel time and improving the economy but also in aiding the Defence Corridor project initiated by the Centre, Annamalai said and urged the state government to explain its stand on this project.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

