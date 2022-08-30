Left Menu

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav meets Dutch, Japanese counterparts

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Tuesday met environment ministers of The Netherlands and Japan and discussed ways to deepen cooperation in the fight against climate change.Yadav reached Bali, Indonesia, to participate in the G20 Environment Deputies Meeting and Climate Sustainability Work Group.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2022 22:14 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 22:12 IST
Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav meets Dutch, Japanese counterparts
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBChandigarh)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Tuesday met environment ministers of The Netherlands and Japan and discussed ways to deepen cooperation in the fight against climate change.

Yadav reached Bali, Indonesia, to participate in the G20 Environment Deputies Meeting and Climate Sustainability Work Group. ''Held bilateral discussions today in Bali with United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification Executive Secretary Mr Ibrahim Thiaw, Netherlands Environment Minister Ms Vivianne Heijnen and my Japanese counterpart Mr Akihiro Nishimura. ''We discussed ways to deepen cooperation in the fight against climate change and achieving sustainable development,'' he tweeted.

At the meeting, Yadav will share India's best practices for building a sustainable future and raise issues concerning common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities (CBDR-RC). CBDR-RC acknowledges the different capabilities and differing responsibilities of individual countries in addressing climate change.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Strong undersea quake causes panic in western Indonesia

Strong undersea quake causes panic in western Indonesia

 Indonesia
2
Fundsmith Emerging Equities sells Thyrocare shares worth Rs 36 crore

Fundsmith Emerging Equities sells Thyrocare shares worth Rs 36 crore

 India
3
Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Concurrent Stream Limiting (CSL) Feature

Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Con...

 United States
4
Owaisi condemns woman’s death after being set on fire by jilted lover in Jharkhand

Owaisi condemns woman’s death after being set on fire by jilted lover in Jha...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022