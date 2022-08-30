Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav meets Dutch, Japanese counterparts

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Tuesday met environment ministers of The Netherlands and Japan and discussed ways to deepen cooperation in the fight against climate change.

Yadav reached Bali, Indonesia, to participate in the G20 Environment Deputies Meeting and Climate Sustainability Work Group. ''Held bilateral discussions today in Bali with United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification Executive Secretary Mr Ibrahim Thiaw, Netherlands Environment Minister Ms Vivianne Heijnen and my Japanese counterpart Mr Akihiro Nishimura. ''We discussed ways to deepen cooperation in the fight against climate change and achieving sustainable development,'' he tweeted.

At the meeting, Yadav will share India's best practices for building a sustainable future and raise issues concerning common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities (CBDR-RC). CBDR-RC acknowledges the different capabilities and differing responsibilities of individual countries in addressing climate change.

