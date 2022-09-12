8,500 flats in Narela on offer under DDA's online housing scheme

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2022 23:56 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 23:44 IST
Starting Monday, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has launched an online housing scheme under which people can book around 8,500 flats in Narela.

The scheme is on a first-come-first-served basis, the housing authority said.

EWS and LIG flats in Narela are part of the scheme.

''Starting today, #DDA is adding to the steps taken for Narela sub city by launching 8500 flats. This is an opportunity to grab your dream home on a first come first serve basis for the EWS and LIG categories. Pay online and reserve your flat instantly,'' the DDA informed on Twitter and shared a poster of the scheme on the website.

