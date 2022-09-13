Left Menu

Maha: 14 cases of Lumpy Skin Disease found in Thane

PTI | Thane | Updated: 13-09-2022 19:13 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 19:13 IST
As many as 14 cattle have been found to have contracted Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) in Thane district, an official release said here on Tuesday.

Collector Rajesh Narvekar has declared Thane district a `controlled area' and banned the movement of cattle to and from the district to prevent further spread of the viral infection, it added.

The disease was detected in Ambernath, Shahapur and Bhiwandi areas, it said. The Thane Zilla Parishad has requisitioned 10,000 doses of anti-LSD vaccine and 5,017 animals have been inoculated in these three tehsils so far, it added.

