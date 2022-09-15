Left Menu

Major wildfire in southwestern France no longer spreading

PTI | Paris | Updated: 15-09-2022 14:07 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 14:05 IST
Major wildfire in southwestern France no longer spreading
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

A major wildfire that ravaged forests in southwestern France stopped spreading Thursday, according to local authorities.

The prefecture of the Gironde region said the wildfire has burned more than 37 square kilometres (14 square miles) since Monday, leading to the evacuation of 1,840 people.

Over 1,000 firefighters, six Canadair aircrafts, three Dash planes and two helicopters have been fighting the flames.

A series of heat waves has compounded a critical drought that has hit much of Europe this summer, creating prime wildfire conditions.

More than 646 square kilometres (249 square miles) of forest has burned so far this year in France, more than any other year in the past decade, according to the European Forest Fire Information System.

The touristic Gironde region was hit in July and August by giant wildfires that forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of residents and vacationers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Just released: NASA's Hubble snaps this spectacular spiral galaxy about 180 million light-years away

Just released: NASA's Hubble snaps this spectacular spiral galaxy about 180 ...

 Global
2
OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to support 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to suppor...

 India
3
Kohinoor Group sign up with CBRE

Kohinoor Group sign up with CBRE

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine; Half a million Somali children face hunger in world's worst famine this century and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalen...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022