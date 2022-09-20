(OFFICIAL)-Magnitude 7.6 earthquake strikes off La Placita de Morelos, Mexico -USGS

A magnitude 7.6 earthquake struck near La Placita de Morelos in western Mexico, the U.S. Geological Survey said on Monday.

The quake, which struck in the state of Michoacan, was at a depth of 15 km (9.3 miles) USGS said. The U.S. Tsunami Warning System said there was risk of a tsunami near the coast of Michoacan.

