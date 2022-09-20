(OFFICIAL)-Magnitude 7.6 earthquake strikes off La Placita de Morelos, Mexico -USGS
Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 20-09-2022 00:15 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 00:11 IST
- Country:
- Mexico
A magnitude 7.6 earthquake struck near La Placita de Morelos in western Mexico, the U.S. Geological Survey said on Monday.
The quake, which struck in the state of Michoacan, was at a depth of 15 km (9.3 miles) USGS said. The U.S. Tsunami Warning System said there was risk of a tsunami near the coast of Michoacan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- USGS
- U.S. Geological Survey
- Michoacan
- Mexico
- The U.S.
Advertisement