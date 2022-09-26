1 killed, 4 injured in blast at crusher plant in HP's Bilaspur

One person was killed and four others sustained injuries in a blast at a crusher plant in Bilaspur district, the state management department said on Monday.

A cylinder exploded at the crusher plant at Malangan in the Jhandutta subdivision around 8.40 pm on Sunday, the department said.

The reason behind the blast is being ascertained, it said, adding that the injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)