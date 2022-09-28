Left Menu

Mumbai: Maha CM inaugurates music college named after Lata Mangeshkar

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-09-2022 22:35 IST | Created: 28-09-2022 22:33 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@mieknathshinde)
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday inaugurated Bharat Ratna Lata Dinanath Mangeshkar International Music College here.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other senior ministers were present at the event.

Speaking at the event, Shinde said land measuring 7,000 sq metre at Kalina is being handed over to the Culture Department for building the college, named after the late singing legend.

For the time being, space within the P L Deshpande Academy will be made available, he said.

