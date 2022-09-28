Khattar reaches Dubai, to visit Sharjah Safari

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday reached Dubai on a day's visit during which he will visit the Sharjah Safari. Khattar along with a team of four officials from the state accompanying him will get a direct feedback about the best practices in the Sharjah Safari project as the state and the central governments are proposing to set up a wildlife safari in the Aravalli hills in Gurugram region, official sources here said. Upon his arrival, Khattar held discussions with a leading business group regarding infrastructure development and investment opportunities in the state. ''Had a cordial & productive meeting with Mr Sharafuddin Sharaf from Sharaf Group, Dubai. Various issues regarding infrastructure development and investment opportunities in Haryana were discussed during our interaction,'' Khattar tweeted. According to its website, Sharaf Group is a highly diversified business with operations in the areas of shipping, logistics, supply chain, retail, travel and tourism, information technology, financial services, hospitality and real estate, education and manufacturing. Khattar along with four officials from the Haryana's Tourism and Wildlife Department will be visiting Sharjah Safari on Thursday, the sources said. Sharjah Safari is host to more than 120 species of animals. The Haryana government and the Union Environment Ministry are considering setting up a wildlife safari in the Aravali hills in Gurugram and Nuh districts in the proximity of the national capital. The sources said Khattar along with his team of officials will visit the Sharjah Safari and talk to officials there. Meanwhile, sources said Khattar missed his flight to Sharjah in the morning from Delhi and later travelled in an Air India Express flight in an economy class as he had mistakenly left behind his passport in another bag here. There were two bags of same colour due to which confusion occurred, the sources said. Khattar and an aide's flight was booked, but tickets had to be cancelled and later they took another flight after CM's passport was arranged from here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)