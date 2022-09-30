Left Menu

PTI | Pune | Updated: 30-09-2022 21:29 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 20:47 IST
Maha: Auto driver killed after tree falls on vehicle amid rains in Pune
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 60-year-old autorickshaw driver died after a tree fell on his vehicle amid heavy rains in Maharashtra's Pune district on Friday, police said.

Incidents of trees falling, water-logging and traffic snarls were reported as heavy rains lashed Pune in the evening. Jagjit Singh Sangar was driving his autorickshaw in Ramnagar area of Yerawada around 4.30 pm when a tree fell on the vehicle, an inspector from Yerawada police station said.

The tree was removed and the man was extricated, but he died on the spot, he said.

According to the fire brigade, they received at least 70 calls about trees falling in different parts of the city.

''A woman got stuck on Apte Road after a tree fell on the road and a tree fell on a cowshed in Bhawani Nagar,'' said Devendra Potphode, chief fire officer, PMC.

Meanwhile, strong winds coupled with heavy rains caused the sheets on the facade of the district collector's office to fall and one of the sheets hit the collector's official car.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

